BARRE — Vermont State Police say a trooper who had been cited for accessing a suspect's Facebook account without permission, and whose criminal case has since disappeared, is now on unpaid leave.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, 29, of Barre Town, had been cited on a misdemeanor count of unauthorized access. State Police say an investigation revealed he had been logging into a suspect's Facebook account without permission, including an incident in July following a police chase during which Pennoyer was trying to locate the suspect.
