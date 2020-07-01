WATERBURY – Vermont State Police say a transient man crashed his car into a ledge outcrop and died on Interstate 89 in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Fred Seavey, 56, was driving his 2004 Nissan Altima northbound when he veered off the roadway and into the median, striking the ledge. Seavey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.
