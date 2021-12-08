MARSHFIELD – Vermont State Police were at Twinfield Union School Wednesday after school officials said they received a threat from a student.
Police said the school was operating as normal and no one has been arrested. The student not identified.
Police received the report Tuesday and worked with school officials on a response that included “a visible police presence” Wednesday, according to a statement.
“The state police takes all reports of school threats seriously,” the statement said.
An investigation into the threat is ongoing.
