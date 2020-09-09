MORETOWN - Vermont State Police say someone made off with an entire crop of hemp.
The theft was reported on Pony Farm Road in Moretown Monday. Police said 50 plants were taken. Their value is estimated at $6,000.
Police said the theft occurred some time from Sunday night into Monday morning.
According to the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the field of hemp owned by Fancy Plants appears to have been premeditated and involve more than one individual, utilizing shearing tools and large vehicles to remove the 500 pounds of hemp. The plants comprised the entire hemp crop of the Fancy Plants business.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191 and notify Trooper Ryan Butler.
The Agency recommends hemp farmers take care to protect their crops and report thefts when they occur to the state's Hemp Program and to law enforcement. It suggested installing appropriate fencing, motion activated lights and cameras like trail cameras, and no-trespassing signs that include a statement that the crop is industrial hemp.
