EAST MONTPELIER – Vermont State Police say a Marshfield man was driving under the influence Tuesday in East Montpelier when he was involved in a crash with a vehicle driven by a teenager.
Police said Ulisses Ferreira, 47, was driving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma on Route 2 and was involved in a crash with Garret Franks, 18, of Marshfield, who was driving a 2008 Honda Civic. Police didn't say which driver crashed into the other. Both vehicles were totaled.
Franks was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center and then the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where police said he was in critical condition from life-threatening injuries. Police said Ferreira also was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for a serious injury.
Police said an investigation showed Ferreira was driving under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. He was cited for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court in Barre on Feb. 24 to answer the charge.
Police said the crash is under investigation.
