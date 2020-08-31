BARRE — A St. Albans man is accused of attacking a woman and damaging her car.
Joshua E. Powers, 23, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, a misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief. If convicted, Powers faces a maximum sentence of 17½ years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit an employee at the state Department of Public Safety reached out to State Police because she was concerned about the welfare of a women she knew and the woman’s two children. She told police the family lived in Waterbury.
Harvey said the witness showed police images of the children and it appeared they had fresh bruising on their face and neck. She told police a family member had received messages from the children’s mother stating Powers had been abusive and she was scared of him.
Harvey said she talked to the witness’ family member, who is the father of the children, and he said the last time he saw one of his kids she had a black eye and bruising on her neck. He told Harvey the children’s mother also had bruising on her arms.
The father later told Harvey after he had just seen the mother of his children and she had fresh bruising around her neck and a cut over her left eye.
Harvey then spoke with the victim who reported on Aug. 14 Powers smashed her cellphone. She told police on Aug. 20 he also grabbed her by the neck and kicked out the window of her car which caused the cut on her face. She denied Powers had abused the children.
Harvey said she called Powers three times to speak with him about the allegations, but he would yell at her and hang up. She said he eventually called and agreed to meet with her Wednesday. He initially told Harvey he gets mad, but he would never put his hands on the victim.
Powers told Harvey on Aug. 20 he had become angry because he learned State Police had been trying to do a welfare check on the victim’s home. Harvey said Powers reported he was driving with the victim and when he got out of the car, the victim locked the doors and rolled the windows up.
He realized he didn’t have his cellphone so he couldn’t call for a ride, according to court records, so he decided to break the car’s window. After hearing the victim had filed a sworn statement about grabbing her by the neck, Harvey said Powers admitted to doing that as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.