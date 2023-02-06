WATERBURY — Vermont State Police are looking for information about an abandoned home that caught fire Sunday in Waterbury.
The Waterbury Fire Department received a report of a fire on Little River Road at about 12:34 a.m., according to police. Police said the home was found fully engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Police said the abandoned residence suffered extensive damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to police, and still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to contact Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
Tips can also be submitted at 800-32-ARSON.
