MARSHFIELD – Vermont State Police are looking for information about a burglary in Marshfield.
Police said a burglary was reported at the Hollister Hill School House on Taylor Farm Road on Nov. 11. Someone had gone into the building and vandalized the inside, according to the police.
Police said security footage from the nearby residences showed two people walking on the road at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
