MIDDLESEX — Vermont State Police say they are searching for a woman who may have jumped into the Winooski River.
Police said a welfare check was requested for a 64-year-old woman from Waitsfield on Wednesday night. Her car was located near the Route 100B bridge in Middlesex near the intersection with Route 2, according to a news release.
Police have not released the woman's identity pending notification of her family.
Investigators found evidence showing the woman may have jumped into the river, according to the release.
Police said search efforts started Wednesday night and continued Thursday morning, but they have yet to find the woman. Members of the public should expect to see a large police presence in the area as the search continues.
