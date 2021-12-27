CHELSEA — A Randolph man is accused of attacking a woman and sending her to the hospital with a head injury.
Tyler Potwin, 25, pleaded not guilty Monday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Potwin faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Michael Marcinkowski, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Dec. 24 a woman called police to report Potwin had pushed her to the ground and smashed her face into the ground. Marcinkowski said the victim reported she was unable to get up.
The trooper said emergency responders found the victim unresponsive in the driveway. He said the victim was face down and was breathing and later regained consciousness.
Marcinkowski said police checked the home, but they did not find Potwin.
The victim told police she and Potwin had gotten into an argument and Potwin smashed her head against the ground three times, according to court records.
Marcinkowski said the victim was taken to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph where she was intubated and started having seizures due to a head injury. He said it appeared the victim had suffered a concussion. The trooper said the victim was later taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for further treatment.
Marcinkowski said he called Potwin who reported he and the victim had an argument and she had tried to keep him from leaving. He told the trooper he moved her with his car door at one point and she “plopped” herself on the ground, but he denied any physical contact with the victim, according to court records.
Marcinkowski didn’t say where, but he said Potwin was taken into custody for the assault and was released on a citation to appear in court Monday.
