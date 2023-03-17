CHELSEA — A Randolph man is accused of attacking a woman multiple times and not allowing her to leave her home.
Charles Foster, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to felony counts of kidnapping and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening. If convicted, Foster faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
He had been facing a felony count of sexual assault, as well, but Judge Jennifer Barrett said she could not find probable cause to support that charge given the information included in the case file.
Trooper Mengbei Wang, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit March 10 a woman walked into the State Police Royalton barracks asking about a relief from abuse order. Wang said the woman reported Foster was her partner and had taken her cellphone, so she could not call police.
The trooper said she spoke with the woman, who started to cry and was shaking while trying to explain what happened.
She said the victim reported Foster started physically abusing her in December. The victim reported Foster had punched her multiple times on multiple places on her body, according to court records.
Wang said the victim reported she was so bruised after an attack by Foster that she could barely move, and she had ringing in one of her ears for three months. She said the victim reported Foster also threatened to kill her pets and family members.
The victim reported she had been urinating blood because of Foster’s attacks and had begged him to let her go to the hospital, according to court records. Wang said the victim reported a friend ended up taking her to Gifford Medical Center, where she lied about how she got her injuries, reporting she had been injured in a bar fight.
Wang said the victim reported an assault that took place March 3. The victim reported Foster hit her in the back of the head multiple times. Wang said the victim reported before the assault started, Foster closed all the windows, pulled the curtains and turned the television up, telling the victim if she made any noise, the beating would only get worse.
The victim reported she then drove to a friend’s house, only for Foster to threaten to kill the friend if he did not bring the victim back, according to court records.
Wang said the victim reported another assault that took place on March 8. She said the victim reported she and Foster got into an argument during which Foster started punching her and threatened her with a knife. The victim reported she tried to push the knife away and ended up with a cut on her finger, according to court records. Wang said the victim reported Foster then held the knife to the victim’s throat and threatened to kill her.
Wang said the victim showed her bruises on the victim’s body, which she reported were caused by Foster.
The trooper said the victim reported she is basically “grounded” at home and isn’t allowed to leave. She reported every time she tried to leave the home, Foster would threaten to kill her. Wang said the victim reported Foster would not bring food back for her when he went out, and she was constantly starving and had lost nearly 100 pounds since she had been in a relationship with Foster.
The trooper said the victim reported Foster would force her to have sex with him, though she didn’t want to. Wang said the victim reported she felt she had to have sex with Foster whenever he wanted.
Wang said she then spoke to a witness, the friend the victim had gone to after the assault on March 3, who corroborated the victim’s story. The trooper said the witness reported Foster had threatened to kill him multiple times.
