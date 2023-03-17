CHELSEA — A Randolph man is accused of attacking a woman multiple times and not allowing her to leave her home.

Charles Foster, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to felony counts of kidnapping and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening. If convicted, Foster faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.