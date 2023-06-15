BARRE — Vermont State Police say a Plainfield man accused of sexually assaulting two people, one of them a child, has been arrested in Iowa.
Benjamin Hopkins, 22, has been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre with felony counts of sexual assault, sexual assault on a victim younger than 16 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, as well as two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone.
If convicted, Hopkins faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to a news release from State Police, Hopkins has since moved to Iowa. Police said he has been arrested by authorities there and is expected to be extradited back to Vermont. It's unclear when he will return to answer the charges here. Bail on his arrest warrant is set at $50,000.
Court records show he is facing similar charges for alleged conduct in Iowa. Police said Hopkins sent sexually explicit photographs and images to a Facebook account he believed belonged to a 13-year-old girl and tried to meet with the girl for sex. The account actually was run by investigators, according to court records.
Detective Sgt. Amber Keener, of the State Police, said in her affidavit for the Vermont charges, on May 3 the Department for Children and Families reported an alleged sexual assault involving Hopkins and a 14-year-old girl. Keener said the victim was interviewed at OUR House in Barre.
She said the victim reported she met Hopkins on the messaging app Snapchat. Keener said the victim reported she had snuck out of her home in Roxbury to meet Hopkins in his vehicle because she was bored, but told him nothing sexual would happen between them. The victim reported Hopkins knew how old she was at the time, according to court records.
Keener said the victim reported Hopkins drove a short distance away, the pair talked for a while and then Hopkins tried to have sexual contact with the victim. She said the victim repeatedly told Hopkins she didn't want to do anything sexual and wanted to go home.
Keener said the victim reported Hopkins then fondled, molested and sexually assaulted her while she tried to stop him. The detective said the victim reported the assault stopped when the victim refused to touch Hopkins, and he drove her near her home, where she walked the rest of the way.
Keener said the victim reported Hopkins later threatened to rape and kill the victim.
The detective said investigators spoke with Hopkins on the phone on May 23 because he had moved to Iowa in April. Keener said Hopkins admitted to meeting the victim through Snapchat.
The detective said Hopkins admitted he knew how old the victim was and that he had picked her up one night. She said he reported the victim asked him for vapes, or nicotine products, and when he refused, she got angry and shoved him. Keener said Hopkins reported he never laid a hand on the victim. She said he reported the victim also sent him a nude video and wanted sex from him, but he refused.
Keener said Hopkins then changed his story, reporting he had picked the victim up twice and the second time is when she asked for nicotine.
She said Hopkins admitted he threatened the victim because he was angry with her.
Keener said during the interview, Hopkins repeatedly spoke about a girlfriend he had and how he wouldn't do anything with the victim because he already was in a relationship. She said he later admitted to fabricating that relationship and admitted he did not have a girlfriend.
During the course of the investigation, Keener said investigators learned of a second victim who is 19 years old.
The detective said this victim reported Hopkins held a gun to her head when she tried to break up with him. Keener said the victim reported she, too, was sexually assaulted by Hopkins.
She said the victim sent investigators screenshots of messages Hopkins had sent to a member of her family and to the victim in which Hopkins threatened the victim because she had disclosed the assault to others.
The victim reported an incident in Plainfield in December where she was sexually assaulted by Hopkins, according to court records. Keener said the victim reported Hopkins forced her to perform a sex act.