BARRE — Vermont State Police say a Plainfield man accused of sexually assaulting two people, one of them a child, has been arrested in Iowa.

Benjamin Hopkins, 22, has been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre with felony counts of sexual assault, sexual assault on a victim younger than 16 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, as well as two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone.

