EAST MONTPELIER — Vermont State Police say a Plainfield man died in a motorcycle crash in East Montpelier on Sunday.
Police said Joshua Barnett, 33, was driving south on Route 214 when Barnett lost control of his motorcycle and skidded into the northbound lane. He then ran into Matthew Gosselin, 55, who was driving north, according to a news release.
Police said Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.
While it did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said an investigation showed Gosselin was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time. Police say he also has a criminally suspended license.
Gosselin is scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court in Barre on Aug. 10 to answer those charges.
Police said Route 214 was shut down for about five hours while crews were on scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Berlin barracks at 802-229-9191.