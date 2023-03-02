BARRE — Police say two people made off with a couple guns from Parro’s Gun Shop in Waterbury.
Carlee A. Shields, 44, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty by phone on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of retail theft. If convicted, Shields faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison.
Michael Keith Ulrich, 31, also of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty by phone to two misdemeanor counts of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person. If convicted, Ulrich faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.
The pair were released on conditions.
Ulrich had been cited on two misdemeanor counts of retail theft, but Judge Kevin Griffin stated he had not found probable cause to support those charges based on the information presented to him.
Trooper Ryan Riegler, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Feb. 22, an employee at Parro’s reported a gun had been stolen from the store. Riegler said the employee reported those at the store discovered the gun, a .22 caliber handgun, was missing after checking inventory.
Riegler said he met with the store employee on Feb. 23 who reported an unknown male and female, later identified as Ulrich and Shields, had gone to the store on Feb. 18. The employee reported the pair were seen “digging” through boxes of handguns which were overstock items intended to replenish the guns on display and were not to be looked through by customers, according to court records.
Riegler said the store provided surveillance footage of the incident which showed the pair opening multiple boxes. The trooper said Ulrich was seen in the footage handling handguns. He said the footage also showed Shields sliding what appeared to be a gun into her waistband. Riegler said Shields was making eye contact with a store employee at the time and turned her body away from the employee in what appeared to be an attempt to hide the object in her waistband.
Riegler said those at the store reported the stolen gun had a value of $519.
The trooper said an employee at the store later reported on Feb. 23 that a second handgun was missing after conducting inventory. This gun was a .40 caliber Glock handgun, according to court records, and had a value of $269.
Riegler said a store employee reported while Shields and Ulrich were leaving the store, Shields told the employee, “We weren’t stealing anything.” He said the employee reported he found this odd, so he checked the Glocks the pair had been looking at and noticed one of the boxes was empty.
Riegler said police then went to Ulrich’s home to speak with him about the missing guns. He said while at the home, investigators discovered an unknown male attempting to flee out the back on foot. The trooper said Shields and Ulrich were then taken into custody.
He said Ulrich reported he and Shields were at Parro’s looking to buy a gun. He said Ulrich, “stated something to the effect that out of state persons that he receives illicit substances from have asked Ulrich for firearms as they are more difficult to obtain in the cities.”
It’s unclear from court records who was found at Ulrich’s home and what connection that person may have to the guns or drugs. Court records don’t state if police recovered the two handguns.
Riegler said Ulrich is not allowed to possess guns because he has prior felony convictions, which include burglary in 2013, unlawful mischief in 2020 and burglary in 2020. Ulrich is currently on probation for the 2020 convictions where he received a suspended sentence of four to seven years.
