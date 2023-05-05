CHELSEA — A couple from Williamstown is accused of trying to force their way into a home during an incident where guns were discharged.
Sky Phillips, 46, pleaded not guilty Monday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful trespass into an occupied residence, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Phillips faces a maximum sentence of nine years in prison.
Christie Bushey, 36, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of accessory aiding in the commission of an aggravated assault and unlawful trespass into an occupied residence. If convicted, Bushey faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.
Both were released on conditions stating they cannot buy, use or possess guns or other dangerous and deadly weapons, nor can they contact the victims in the case.
Sgt. William Warner, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a citizen dispute with shots fired was reported in Williamstown early in the morning April 23. Warner said a neighbor reported hearing gunshots, while another man reported a family member of his had been shot.
He said he went to the scene and spoke with a witness who reported people from one home on Route 14 went to a nearby home where an altercation ensued and a gun was fired. Warner said after the gunshot, the people involved returned to their home on Route 14.
Warner said police spoke to one of the victims who was “extremely intoxicated,” upset and yelling about not being able to locate a family member. He said this victim reported he had been punched in the head five times by an unknown male.
He said a .40 caliber bullet casing was found on the floor in the home. Warner said the victim reported he curled up into a ball when the gun was fired. Warner said investigators were unable to locate the bullet.
Warner said another victim, a member of the first victim’s family, arrived and reported he was awakened to the sound of an altercation in the home.
He said this victim reported he jumped from the second story of the home and fired a shotgun into the ground as a warning shot during the incident, but did not shoot at anyone.
Warner said this victim showed investigators where he fired the shotgun into the ground.
He said this victim reported the neighbors likely attacked them because the first victim was loud and intoxicated.
Warner said he noticed both victims had bloody knuckles.
He said they reported they were punching doors and walls to deter others from fighting them.
Warner said he then went to the neighbors’ home and found Phillips and Bushey. He said the pair reported they were having a fire at their home when they heard a disturbance at the victims’ home, so they went to check on them.
Warner said the pair reported they were in front of the victims’ home when one of the victims shot at Bushey from an upstairs window. He said they both reported they then left the residence.
He said Phillips and Bushey denied a physical confrontation took place.
Warner said Phillips was asked if he owned any guns, and Phillips responded he didn’t own any handguns, only guns for hunting. The investigator noted Phillips wasn’t asked about handguns specifically.
Warner said he again spoke with the witness, who reported seeing a woman “kicking and banging” on the victims’ door. He said the witness reported he then saw the woman and two men go into the home for about three minutes. Warner said the witness reported he did not hear a gunshot when the trio were inside, but did hear one after they left.
Warner said he again spoke with the victims, who reported the intoxicated victim had gotten into a fight with others outside the home because he was loud and intoxicated. He said the second victim reported he got the first victim inside the home when the attackers tried to break down the door.
He said this victim reported he retrieved his shotgun and fired it at the ground from the second story.
Warner said this victim reported things went quiet after the shot, so he went back to bed. But he then heard the attackers get into the home and shoot a gun, according to court records, so he jumped from the second story window. Warner said the victim reported he jumped from the home because he thought the other victim was dead and he was next.
Warner said this victim reported the trio of attackers chased him from the home, and Phillips said, “Where are you? … I got one for you, too.” The victim reported he then heard another gunshot, according to court records.
Warner said the victim did not know who the second man was who was with Phillips and Bushey.
Warner said the victim who was intoxicated during the incident reported a gun was put to his head by Phillips after the victim opened the door when Bushey was kicking at it.
Warner said police executed a search warrant at Phillips’ and Bushey’s home on April 25. He said the pair were not home at the time.
Inside the home, Warner said police found ammunition similar to the bullet casing found inside the victims’ home.
He said two safes were found in Phillips’ and Bushey’s home, which contained two .22 caliber handguns and loaded magazines containing .40 caliber ammunition.
