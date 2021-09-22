WILLIAMSTOWN – Vermont State Police say a milk truck rolled over and shut down Route 14 in Williamstown for several hours.
Police said Caleb Bisson, 21, was driving a tractor trailer filled with milk when he drove off the road and the truck overturned. The road was closed for about six hours as crews worked to clean up the spilled milk.
Police said Bisson was not injured, but he was given a ticket for the crash.
