MARSHFIELD — Vermont State Police say a man died in a house fire Monday.
Police said the fire was reported shortly before noon on Cabot Road after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the home and tried to locate the occupants. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the center of the home when fire crews arrived, according to a news release.
Police said the man was found dead inside the home. His identity has not been released pending notification of family members.
Police said investigators will be at the scene Tuesday to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Berlin barracks at 802-229-9191.
The towns that sent fire crews to assist Marshfield with the blaze included Woodbury, Danville, Peacham, Hardwick and Cabot.
(1) comment
Berlin and St. Johnsbury Fire Departments were also called and responded with interior-certified firefighters as requested. Berlin sent a crew of 4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.