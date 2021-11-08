BARRE — A New York man is accused of breaking into and staying at a home in Warren.
Silas William Smith, 36, of Saranac Lake, New York, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of burglary into an occupied dwelling and unlawful trespass into an occupied residence and a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison. He was released to the custody of his mother.
Trooper Jonathan Prack, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Nov. 4 he received a report about a homeowner who caught a male on his property who should not have been there on Route 100 in Warren. Prack said the homeowner wasn't home at the time and hadn't been at the residence for a couple weeks. He said the victim reported he had checked his thermostat remotely to make sure it was working correctly and saw it was set for a much higher temperature than it should have been.
The trooper said the victim then checked a camera inside the home and saw a male walking around inside. Prack said police believed the man in the home may have been Smith because Smith had been reported missing and police had been looking in that area for him.
Prack said he went to the home and it looked like someone had been living there. He said there were clothes on the ground and a blanket on the couch. The trooper said no one was found in the home. He said it looked like someone had been sleeping in one of the beds because it was unmade and had cigarette butts on it and a stain where someone had spilled a liquid later identified as NyQuil. Prack said the home smelled of burned cigarettes and more cigarette butts were found on the couch.
He said he found a note on the kitchen counter where Smith had apologized for staying at the home without permission, according to court records. Prack said the note stated Smith needed to use the home because his core temperature had fallen.
The note said, “I would have cleaned up more but got spooked.”
Prack said a window was broken in a bathroom on the first floor and there was hair in a trashcan that appeared to belong to Smith. He said a pile of dirty clothes was found in the laundry room and appeared melted and the clothing had burn marks on them.
The trooper said he found Smith walking south on Route 100. He said Smith reported he had been hiking from Roxbury. He said Smith reported he had been in the woods for about 13 or 14 days. The trooper noted Smith had on clothing that appeared new and not on someone who had been hiking for that long. Prack also noted Smith had a freshly-shaven face, but he had a beard in the missing person photo.
The trooper said Smith denied going into any homes.
Prack said Smith was taken into custody and he admitted some of the items he had were not his, including a jacket, a blanket, some lamps and money. He said Smith later admitted to breaking into the home by breaking a window. Prack said Smith reported he had stayed at the home for about a week. He told Prack he needed to get inside for survival.
Prack said Smith admitted to taking the victim's camera and throwing it into the river. The trooper said the victim had reported the camera had been disconnected.
Prack said Smith reported he had called his mother and he was supposed to meet her at the Warren Falls parking lot. The trooper said he located Smith's mother who reported she had concerns about her son's mental health and his ability to care for himself. Prack said the mother reported her son was in desperate need of psychiatric care.
