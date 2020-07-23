BARRE — A Moretown man is accused of shooting at people with a revolver over a missing Eagles CD.
Wade Booska, 73, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and criminal threatening. If convicted, Booska faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit she received a report Wednesday night about an intoxicated man shooting a gun on Bat Hennessey Road in Moretown. One of the victims reported he and his girlfriend had to take cover behind a camper and a vehicle because Booska had shot about 20 times and they thought he was shooting at them.
Harvey said state police arrived on scene and took Booska into custody without incident. Booska told troopers he was firing a .22 caliber revolver at the pond in front of his home, something he has done every day. She said troopers located the revolver with shell casings around it on Booska’s porch.
Harvey said the victims walked down from their home to speak with state police. They reported Booska had yelled something at them and started shooting at them. Harvey said both victims reported being in fear for their life.
Booska told police he had been drinking and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.091%.
Harvey said Booska was taken to the Middlesex barracks where he was interviewed. He told state police one of the victims was a family member and he had a conflict with him. Booska told investigators the family member has been using his things and borrowing money without paying it back.
Harvey said Booska told state police Wednesday night’s incident involved the victim taking Booska’s favorite Eagles CD. When he noticed it missing, he told state police he yelled over to the victim to return the CD and then he shot his gun toward the pond. He denied shooting at the victims.
