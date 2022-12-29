BARRE — A Moretown man is accused of driving a truck into another man's vehicle after an argument.
Jacob B. Durand, 25, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening, gross negligent operation, reckless endangerment and stalking.
If convicted, Durand faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. He was released on a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Trooper Ryan Riegler, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a two-vehicle crash was reported on Dec. 14 at the intersection of River Road and South Main Street in Waterbury. Riegler said he arrived on scene and located Durand who reported he had been driving a truck belonging to his boss. The trooper said he also located the victim and a witness who saw the crash.
Riegler said the witness reported seeing Durand drive toward the victim's vehicle. He said she reported she kept asking why Durand rammed the other vehicle.
The trooper said he then spoke with the victim who reported he and Durand had gotten into an argument on River Road and the victim had tried to get away from Durand, but Durand followed him. Court records don't state what the argument was about.
The victim reported Durand passed him on River Road and tried to cut him off from the intersection, according to court records. Riegler said the victim reported Durand then got out of the truck and threw a Twisted Tea can at the victim's vehicle.
He said the victim reported he then tried to drive in reverse away from Durand, and Durand yelled at him, “I'm going to kill you.”
Riegler said the victim reported he backed up and parked at a nearby gas station. The victim reported he thought Durand had left, so he drove back to the intersection and onto South Main Street when he saw Durand drive toward him, according to court records. The trooper said the victim reported he swerved to try to avoid being hit by Durand, but was unsuccessful.
Riegler said the truck Durand was driving suffered heavy front-end damage and the front and rear wheels were in line with each other, which indicated Durand did not attempt to turn the vehicle before it hit the victim's vehicle. He said the victim's vehicle had heavy damage to the front passenger side, with the wheels turned to the left in an indication that the victim was trying to avoid Durand.
The trooper said he then spoke with Durand, who reported he was driving on South Main Street when the victim made a wide turn into his lane. Durand reported he was unable to avoid the collision, according to court records.
Durand later told police the incident was a case of road rage, according to court records.
