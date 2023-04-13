BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home and pointing a gun at her.
Brian Moody, 59, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, criminal threatening and reckless endangerment.
If convicted, Moody faces a maximum sentence of 43 years and six months in prison. He was ordered held without bail, pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing, and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Trooper Daniel Bohnyak, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit, on April 9, a woman called police to report Moody, her former romantic partner, showed up at her home in Middlesex and assaulted her. Bohnyak said he went to the scene and spoke with the victim, who reported Moody had driven to her home and forced his way inside.
The victim reported Moody has damaged her door so many times in prior incidents that it doesn’t take much force to open it, according to court records.
Bohnyak said the victim reported once Moody got inside, he started swinging at the victim and hit her in the face with his fist at least once. The trooper said he observed that the side of the victim’s face was red and puffy. The victim reported she was able to push Moody out of the home, according to court records, and then called 911 a short time later.
Bohnyak said as he was leaving the home to retrieve a form so the victim could give a sworn statement, she mentioned Moody had a gun.
In the statement, the victim reported Moody forced his way into her home and started screaming obscenities at her, according to court records. Bohnyak said the victim reported she told Moody to leave, and he got in her face and punched her. He said she reported she pushed Moody out of the home, and he then retrieved a gun from his vehicle.
The trooper said the victim reported Moody then walked to her porch, pointed the gun at her and said, “I could kill you and no one would ever know.”
Bohnyak said a witness reported seeing Moody in his vehicle near the victim’s home.
Bohnyak said he then went to Moody’s home, where Moody admitted he had spoken with the victim on the phone. He said Moody was then taken into custody. It’s unclear from court records if Bohnyak asked Moody about the alleged assault and threat with the gun.
