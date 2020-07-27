WATERBURY – Vermont State Police say a medical event likely caused a Waterbury man to hit a pedestrian and two cars Saturday.
Police said Samuel Ferrell, 41, was diving south on Route 100 when he crossed the center lines and hit a pedestrian. Ferrell then hit the guardrail and hit two other vehicles.
Police said the pedestrian, Elizabeth Robison, 47, was injured but did not require transportation to the hospital.
Ferrell was screed to see if he was driving under the influence, but police said an investigation showed the crash may have been caused by a medical event. He was given a ticket for driving with a suspended license.
