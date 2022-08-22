BARRE — A Massachusetts man is accused of going into a Waterbury home without permission and having a large amount of drugs on him.
Joseph I. Llano, 23, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of unlawful trespass into an occupied residence, cocaine possession and heroin possession and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
If convicted, Llano faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. He was released after $500 was posted, or 10%, of $5,000 bail ordered in the case.
Police said Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, has been cited for unlawful trespass for her involvement in the incident. Galway is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29 to answer that charge.
Trooper Ryan Riegler, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 16 a woman called police to report someone was at her and her partner’s residence on Route 2 in Waterbury when they shouldn’t be. Riegler said troopers went to the scene and located Llano, who had exited the home and jumped from the back porch.
The trooper said Llano took off running and did not stop when so ordered. He said troopers were able to take Llano into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Riegler said Llano would not put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, so troopers had to “manipulate” his arms to put them behind Llano’s back.
On Llano, the trooper said investigators found $4,381 in cash and a plastic bag. Riegler said police obtained a search warrant for the bag after a police dog indicated there were drugs inside. He said in the bag police found 61.5 grams of cocaine and 500 bags of heroin.
The affidavit doesn’t mention Galway.
According to a news release about the incident, police said she was also found at the home with Llano. Police said she and Llano entered the home without permission. Court records don’t state why the pair were at the home or how they got there. The affidavit also doesn’t state how the homeowners found out the pair were at their home.
