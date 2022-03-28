BERLIN — Vermont State Police say a Massachusetts man died in a crash on Interstate 89 in Berlin on Sunday.
Police said Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Massachusetts, was driving a 2017 Ford Expedition northbound when the vehicle drifted into the median. The vehicle drove through several hundred feet of the median before police said it hit a tree.
Police said Vanvort was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Skylar Velasquez at the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.