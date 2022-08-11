BARRE — A Marshfield man is accused of choking and hitting a woman.
Colby Thompson, 22, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 16 years and six months in prison. He was released on conditions including no contact with the victim and not to buy, have or use any guns or dangerous weapons.
Trooper David Lambert, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 8 a burglary was reported in Marshfield. Lambert said he went to the scene and spoke to the victim who reported she had been in a relationship with Thompson that ended the previous week. He said the victim reported Thompson had since broken into her home and stolen her things.
The trooper said the victim reported Thompson also had been physically abusive with her.
She reported in August, 2021, Thompson had choked her, and she nearly lost consciousness, according to court records. Lambert said the victim reported she was holding a young child when Thompson attacked her.
The trooper said the victim reported Thompson had threatened her with a blowtorch and a knife.
Lambert noted the victim had what appeared to be bruises on her chest, face and arms.
The victim reported last week she and Thompson were talking when he started throwing things at her and punched her in the face, arms and chest, according to court records.
Lambert said he then spoke with Thompson, who admitted he had gone into the victim's home, but he only took his own items. He said Thompson denied hitting or choking the victim. The trooper said he asked Thompson if he and the victim ever got into a physical altercation and Thompson responded he didn't want to talk about that without a lawyer present.
