WASHINGTON – Vermont State Police are looking for a Washington man they say shot his shotgun into a driveway while intoxicated.
Police said they received a report of shots fire on Route 110 Thursday afternoon. A caller told police there was a male and female at a residence and the male left with a shotgun, according to police.
Police said the male, later identified as Anthony Goddard, 31, jumped into a wooded area. They said they responded to the scene and found the female unharmed.
She told police Goddard had shot the gun into the ground in the driveway, a few feet away from the road. Police said the woman reported Goddard did not threaten anyone or make any comments about self-harm.
Police searched the area, but were unable to locate him. They said he may have gotten into a black truck.
Anyone with information about Goddard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.