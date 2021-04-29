BARRE — A Greensboro Bend teenager is accused of molesting a family member.
Samuel Russell, 19, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct. If convicted, Russell faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on March 8 a woman called police to report a sexual assault that had occurred in Cabot on Feb. 25. Merriam said the woman reported a family member approached her on Feb. 28 and said Russell, who is also a family member, had molested her while she was sleeping.
The trooper said in the incident occurred after Russell and the victim had been drinking.
Merriam said the woman reported she confronted Russell, but he denied the incident and said he woke up with the victim’s hands in his pants.
The detective said the victim was interviewed at OUR House in Barre on March 12. The victim told investigators she and Russell were drinking alcohol and watching television when she fell asleep, according to court records. The affidavit doesn’t give the age of the victim.
Merriam said the victim reported she woke up and found Russell groping and molesting her. The victim told investigators she went to bed and neither she nor Russell spoke about the incident.
The detective said he spoke with Russell on March 16 and he said he and the victim drank and fell asleep. Russell told Merriam he woke up with the victim’s hand touching him. He reported he tried to push the victim away, but she didn’t wake up so he thought it was OK for him to touch her as well, according to court records.
Merriam said Russell admitted to molesting the victim, but stopped because he determined it was a bad decision and rolled over. He told the detective he didn’t think the victim was awake when he stopped, and she got up shortly after without saying anything.
Merriam said he again spoke with the victim who denied touching Russell.
