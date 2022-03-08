WOODBURY — Vermont State Police are investigating a car fire in Woodbury.
The incident was reported at the intersection of Cabot and Old Creamery roads Monday night. Police said firefighters arrived on scene and put the fire out.
Woodbury Fire Chief Paul Cerutti asked for an investigation into the fire, according to police. Police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is “considered to be the result of direct human involvement at this time.”
No injuries were reported. Police said the vehicle was a total loss.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Police said the Arson Tip Award Program, a separate entity from the State Police, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The funding for the program comes from insurance companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.