ORWELL — State police say a motorcyclist involved in a crash Tuesday died from their injuries.
Their name hasn’t been released pending the notification of their family, said police.
The crash happened around 8:44 p.m. on Route 22A. According to police, the rider lost control of their 2001 Kawasaki Vulcan while heading south. They went onto the eastbound shoulder, then back onto the road where the motorcycle slid on its side, catching fire before stopping in the northbound lane.
Police believe there were other drivers in the area when the crash occurred and would like to speak with them. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Trooper Brandon Slaney at 802-388-4919, or email him at at Brandon.Slaney@Vermont.gov.
Middlebury Rescue, and Orwell Volunteer Fire department, responded to the scene along with police.
— Staff report
