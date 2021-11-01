NEWPORT — A Greensboro man is accused of shooting and killing another man after a confrontation at a store in Hardwick.
Darryl Johnson, 51, pleaded not guilty Monday in Orleans County criminal court in Newport to felony counts of second-degree murder and manslaughter. If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Detective Sgt. Francis Lombard, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Oct. 20 a shooting was reported at Johnson’s home on Eligo Lake Road. Lombard said the initial report stated Johnson had gotten into a confrontation with Robert Chaplin, 27, and Chaplin had been shot and killed.
He said police had been looking for Chaplin for an incident that had occurred earlier that day at Hardwick Convenience and Deli.
The detective said a store employee told police Chaplin had entered the store looking to buy a case of beer. The employee saw that Chaplin was intoxicated so he refunded Chaplin his money because it would be illegal for the employee to sell Chaplin more alcohol, according to court records.
Lombard said Chaplin got angry and grabbed the case. He said the store employee also grabbed the beer and the pair struggled over it until the case broke and beer cans spilled on the floor.
Lombard said Johnson was at the store at the time and told police he came to the employee’s aid and pushed Chaplin out the door. He said Chaplin told Johnson he knew where Johnson lived and he would “deal with him.”
Lombard said Johnson told a police officer who responded to the store he would “(expletive) kill him” if Chaplin came to his home.
The detective said Johnson told police he went to the store to get some cigars. He said Chaplin was trying to buy beer, but wasn’t allowed to, according to court records. Johnson told police the store was full of customers and Johnson was the biggest guy in the store so he decided to push Chaplin out. Lombard said Johnson and Chaplin got into an altercation in the store’s parking lot and Chaplin threatened his life. He told police he retrieved his gun when he got home.
Johnson told investigators Chaplin arrived at his house and he told Chaplin to leave five or six times while pointing a gun at Chaplin. He said since Chaplin wouldn’t leave, Johnson decided to take Chaplin’s vehicle keys so he couldn’t leave and would be there when police arrived, according to court records. After hearing this, Johnson told police Chaplin then opened his vehicle’s door and ran toward Johnson and was shot in the chest by Johnson’s .22 caliber revolver. Lombard said Chaplin was not armed.
Lombard said Johnson reported he did not need any medical attention after the altercation with Chaplin and had no visible bruising on his face or arms. He said Johnson reported he and Chaplin had pushed and shoved each other, but he wasn’t ever struck by or injured by Chaplin.
Lombard said Johnson’s wife called 911 during the altercation at the home. He said during the call Johnson’s wife is heard telling Chaplin to leave and then she said, “He shot him, my husband shot him, he tried to get out of the car to fight, my husband shot him.” Lombard said Johnson is heard telling his wife Chaplin needed an ambulance immediately.
Lombard said Johnson told police he had initially put the gun to Chaplin’s temple when he arrived at Johnson’s home. Johnson told police he had tried to shoot Chaplin twice during the struggle, but the gun’s safety was still on, according to court records.
Lombard said Johnson’s home has surveillance cameras. He said the cameras caught Chaplin driving up and being confronted by Johnson, but not the shooting itself.
He said Johnson told police, “He bolted out the door at me and I (expletive) put one in his chest and that was it.”
While waiting for the towing company to tow away Chaplin’s vehicle, Lombard said Johnson told police, “Any word on how (Chaplin) is doing? I don’t want him to die, that’s all I need is a murder charge.”
He said Johnson reported the shooting was self defense and he was in fear for his life. He said Johnson reported Chaplin was lucky Johnson didn’t use his shotgun.
“It’s just squirrel shot, but it would of made a lot bigger mess of him,” Johnson said, according to court records.
