ROXBURY — Vermont State Police say a fuel truck tipped over in Roxbury, causing a fuel spill.
Police said Thomas Campbell, 39, of Middlesex, was driving a heating-fuel truck south on Route 12A when Campbell lost control and the truck rolled onto its side. No injuries were reported.
Police said the road was shut down for several hours as emergency responders cleaned the scene.
Police didn't say how much fuel was spilled or what caused Campbell to lose control.
