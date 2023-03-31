MIDDLESEX — Vermont State Police say they've found the body belonging to the Waitsfield woman reported missing Wednesday.
Police said the body of Anne Dillon, 64, was found by the underwater recovery team Thursday afternoon. Dillon was reported missing Wednesday and her vehicle was found near the Route 100B bridge in Middlesex near the intersection with Route 2, according to a news release.
