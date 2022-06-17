BARRE — A family is facing charges in which the son is accused of assaulting two people and forcing his way into their home in Woodbury and then fleeing only to be found later at his parents’ home in Hardwick, where his father is accused of trying to assault Vermont State Police troopers with an excavator and his mother is accused of impeding the investigation.
Wayne Tallman, 52, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Caledonia County criminal court in St. Johnsbury to felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer by threatening them with a deadly weapon and impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. If convicted, Tallman faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Brandon Tallman, 24, of Elmore, pleaded not guilty by video Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault and burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and unlawful mischief. If convicted, Brandon Tallman faces a maximum sentence of 41 years and six months in prison. He was released to the custody of his mother, Amy Tallman.
Amy Tallman, 48, also of Hardwick, has been cited for impeding an officer. She is scheduled to appear in court in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 20 to answer the charge.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez, of the State Police, said in his affidavit on June 12 an assault was reported in Woodbury. Velasquez said the victim reported she and her son had been assaulted by a random person.
The trooper said the older victim reported the assailant fled in a red Jeep towards Hardwick.
He said the younger victim was outside smoking a cigarette when he heard a loud vehicle coming up the road. Velasquez said the younger victim waved at the vehicle to slow down and it pulled into the driveway. The trooper said he was told the driver of the Jeep got out and started assaulting the younger victim. He said the older victim reported the driver punched her in the face and pushed her down when she tried to stop the assault.
Velasquez said the older victim reported the driver tried to smash the younger victim’s head into a cement block that was on the ground. He also was hitting the younger victim’s head into the hood of a vehicle, according to court records.
Velasquez said the older victim reported a passenger in the Jeep told the driver to stop and called him “Brandon.” She told investigators she then realized the driver was Brandon Tallman, whom they know to live in the area and drive a red Jeep, according to court records.
Velasquez said the older victim reported she and the younger victim tried to get into the house and away from Brandon Tallman, but he forced his way inside. The older victim reported Brandon Tallman appeared to be highly intoxicated and the passenger was able to get him to leave the home. Velasquez said the older victim reported had she and her neighbors not tried to stop Brandon Tallman’s assault, he would have killed the younger victim.
Velasquez said the younger victim reported he didn’t remember much about the assault because of a head injury he suffered. He said the younger victim was later diagnosed with a concussion.
The trooper said investigators found Brandon Tallman at his home on Tallman Road in Elmore, but he refused to answer the door. Velasquez said troopers could see him lying in a bed with someone and it appeared he was ignoring them.
Attorney Maggie Vincent, who represented Brandon Tallman at his arraignment, reported Brandon Tallman told her one of the victims threw a bottle at his head when he drove by the home. He appeared to have a mark in the middle of his forehead while appearing by video at Wednesday’s hearing.
Velasquez said on June 14, he and another trooper went to Wayne and Amy Tallman’s home in Hardwick in an effort to arrest Brandon Tallman for the assault. He said Brandon Tallman was located at the home, but when he walked over to the trooper’s cruiser, he resisted arrest.
Velasquez said Wayne Tallman was outside the home at the time. He said at one point Wayne Tallman grabbed the trooper’s arm to stop him from arresting the younger Tallman. Velasquez said Amy Tallman also got between troopers and Brandon Tallman to stop them from arresting him. He said she hugged her son and refused to let go.
While this was going on, the trooper said Wayne Tallman, who owns an excavating business, ran to his excavator and drove it straight toward troopers. Velasquez said the father swung the bucket of the machine over the trooper’s cruiser, threatening to crush it. Velasquez said the machine dropped dirt and debris on his cruiser’s hood, windshield and roof.
Troopers had to retreat while dragging Brandon and Amy Tallman with them, according to court records.
Velasquez said Wayne Tallman was told to get out of the excavator, but he refused and swung the bucket towards the trooper’s head. He said the bucket came about a foot from his head and he had to dodge out of the way. Velasquez said the bucket also came close to Amy and Brandon Tallman. He said the pair were dragged farther away from the machine, and Wayne Tallman exited it, demanding troopers let Brandon Tallman go.
Velasquez said the father grabbed at troopers, trying to prevent them from putting handcuffs on his son. He said the father again ran to his excavator and briefly moved it towards troopers before Brandon Tallman was placed into the cruiser.
The trooper said the father resisted when he was taken into custody and an “extensive amount of force” was needed to pull Wayne Tallman’s hands behind his back.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.