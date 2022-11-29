BARRE — An East Montpelier man is accused of sexually assaulting a child and getting another child to sexually assault a vulnerable adult.
Chad Hurlburt, 42, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 21 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child, accessory to aggravated sexual assault on a child, attempted luring of a child younger than 16, lewd and lascivious conduct, aiding in the commission of cruelty to a child and two felony counts of accessory to sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult. If convicted, Hurlburt faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was released on conditions, including no contact with the victims and not to have any unsupervised contact or electronic communication with any child younger than 16.
Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on April 22 he received a report from the Department for Children and Families stating a girl had reported Hurlburt had sexually assaulted her when she and a family member lived with him. Nadeau said the victim reported the assaults started when she was 10 years old and continued until she was 12.
The detective said the victim was interviewed at OUR House in Barre in May. He said she reported Hurlburt would make the victim watch Hurlburt have sex with the victim’s family member. She reported one incident where Hurlburt told the victim she would have sex with him or he would kill her pet rabbit and take her cellphone away, according to court records. Nadeau said the family member was made to watch until the family member started crying and the sexual assault stopped.
Nadeau said investigators spoke with the family member who reported the victim told her Hurlburt had been molesting the victim and sexually assaulted the victim on one occasion.
He said the family member denied being forced to watch Hurlburt sexually assault the victim.
Nadeau said Hurlburt came to the Berlin barracks voluntarily on Sept. 27 to talk about the investigation. He said Hurlburt denied having sexual contact with the victim.
Nadeau said Hurlburt reported he believed the family member had trained the victim to accuse men the family member was in conflict with of the charge of sexually abusing the victim. He said Hurlburt brought up another incident when the victim was 7 years old and reported she had been sexually assaulted, but was taken to the hospital and no signs of assault were found.
Nadeau said Hurlburt also denied forcing the victim to watch him have sex with the family member. He told the investigator she walked into the bedroom once when he and the family member were having sex, but they stopped when they noticed she was there. He reported the victim would try to watch him changing clothes and caught her trying to open his bedroom door after he announced he was going to change.
Nadeau said investigators then learned about another relationship Hurlburt was in. He said Hurlburt had part-time custody of a child who was younger than 10 years old. Nadeau said this victim reported Hurlburt would allow the child to have sex with her while she and Hurlburt were together.
He said this victim, whom he later learned has an IQ of 72, classifying her as developmentally delayed, reported she did not want to have sex with children, but she went ahead with it because she loved Hurlburt. She reported this took place two or three times, according to court records.
Nadeau said the child was also interviewed by investigators and reported Hurlburt would allow him to have sex with the victim.
Nadeau said he again spoke with Hurlburt who reported he repeatedly told the victim not to touch the child. He said Hurlburt claimed he had text messages dating back years to show he told the victim this, but had yet to produce those messages.
He said Hurlburt denied the allegations.
