BARRE — An East Montpelier man is accused of sexually assaulting a child and getting another child to sexually assault a vulnerable adult.

Chad Hurlburt, 42, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 21 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child, accessory to aggravated sexual assault on a child, attempted luring of a child younger than 16, lewd and lascivious conduct, aiding in the commission of cruelty to a child and two felony counts of accessory to sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult. If convicted, Hurlburt faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was released on conditions, including no contact with the victims and not to have any unsupervised contact or electronic communication with any child younger than 16.

