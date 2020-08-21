BARRE — An East Calais man is accused of sexually assaulting a drunk woman in Waterbury.
Joshua Carbo, 22, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct. If convicted, Carbo faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was released on conditions.
Detective Trooper Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit police received a report June 27 about a sexual assault that had taken place in Waterbury. The victim told police she was intoxicated and passed out and woke up to find Carbo molesting her.
She told police she had a long-time friend over and that friend brought Carbo with him. She said they had met up because the two men were getting an apartment next to her and they wanted to celebrate.
Keener said the victim reported feeling ill after getting intoxicated so she went to the bathroom, and Carbo sat with her. She told police she could barely move or speak, and then Carbo put his hand down her shorts. The victim told police her friend kept checking on her and one time caught Carbo off guard, causing him to pull his hand out quickly.
Keener said the victim exchanged messages with Carbo the next day through the social media platform Snapchat. She told Carbo he should not have done what he did to a drunk female who had passed out. Keener said Carbo sent back a message saying he was sorry and thought she was OK with it.
Keener said police spoke with the victim's friend who was aware of what happened because the victim told him, but he hadn't seen Carbo do anything.
Keener spoke to Carbo on July 29 and he reported the victim was “very flirty” with him when he was at her apartment, according to court records. Carbo told Keener the victim became intoxicated to the point she fell out of her chair. He said he and the victim's friend took her to the bathroom and watched over her.
Keener said Carbo reported the victim started feeling better and moved his arm towards her crotch so he though she wanted him to touch her. Carbo told police he started touching the victim, but after a couple of minutes he decided they were both too impaired to go forward.
