BARRE — An East Barre man is accused of breaking into an East Montpelier home to take guns.
Michael E. Enman Jr., 50, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor count of possessing a gun while having been convicted of a violent crime.
If convicted, Enman faces a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Crista Maurice, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit Sept. 30 she received a report about a burglary in progress in East Montpelier. Maurice said a woman had called police to report Enman, a family member, was breaking into the house of the woman’s former romantic partner.
The trooper said she went to the home and located a witness who reported Enman had left a few minutes prior. She said the witness reported Enman had taken a shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle, which used to belong to Enman. The witness reported Enman had given the guns to the witness earlier in the year because Enman reported he was not allowed to possess them as consequence of past criminal convictions, according to court records.
Maurice said the witness reported Enman and the woman who called police had an argument earlier in the year and Enman had been trying to get his things back since then.
She said the witness reported Enman showed up at the home, saw the door was locked after trying to open it, and left. The witness reported he came back about 30 minutes later and forced his way inside through a window, according to court records.
Maurice said the witness reported he was hiding under a bed while the burglary was taking place.
The trooper said she then found and spoke with Enman, who admitted he had gone into the home. She said he reported he went into the home through a window.
Maurice said Enman admitted he took the two guns from the home and that he had initially given them to the witness, but now wanted to give them to others.
She said he provided her with messages showing the homeowner complaining to Enman about Enman breaking into the home. In the message, the homeowner said, “You are a pos break into my house.” Maurice said Enman responded, “Ya I am. Be easier if you met me.”
The trooper said Enman returned the guns on Oct. 1.
She said a records check showed Enman has felony convictions for arson in 1991 and driving under the influence in 2009. Those convictions would prohibit Enman from possessing the guns.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.