BARRE – Vermont State Police say a Derby Line man choked a woman in Woodbury.
Brian Pfaff, 43, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Pfaff faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions including no buying or possessing guns or other dangerous weapons.
Trooper Brandon Sweet, of the State Police, said in his affidavit a family fight was reported on West Woodbury Road in Woodbury on Feb. 16. Sweet said Pfaff had called the Middlesex barracks earlier that night to report he and his partner were having an argument. He said the notes from the call stated Pfaff had reported the victim had been drinking, accused him of stealing her purse and he was trying to leave the home.
Sweet said Pfaff called police again to report the argument had turned physical and asked police to respond to the home.
The trooper said a witness called police to report the victim had showed up at his home and reported she had been hit in the face.
Sweet said he went and spoke to Pfaff who reported the victim had come home drunk, accused him of stealing her purse and her laptop and wouldn’t let him leave. Pfaff told Sweet the victim took his vehicle keys and his cellphone. He reported the victim attacked him and punched him in the face three or four times, according to court records. Sweet said Pfaff reported walking to a neighbor’s home to call police since he didn’t have his cellphone.
The trooper noted Pfaff had a bruise on his head where he said the victim assaulted him.
Sweet said he then spoke to the victim who reported she had found the purse she thought was stolen.
She told police she had been at a family member’s memorial when she came home and noticed tools were missing. Sweet said the victim reported she confronted Pfaff about the stolen tools and the pair got into an argument. He said she admitted to taking Pfaff’s keys and phone after she couldn’t find her purse.
Sweet said the victim reported at one point Pfaff had choked her in the driveway. She told police Pfaff had pinned her to the ground and she hit the back of her head on the ground, according to court records.
Sweet said the victim reported Pfaff said he was going to kill her and nearly “choked her out.”
The trooper said he didn’t see any marks on the victim’s neck and she reported she had received medical treatment before speaking to police. Another trooper reported there was some dried blood in the victim’s nostrils and she had a bruised upper lip, according to court records.
Sweet said the victim denied hitting Pfaff.
The trooper said the victim reported she did not want to press charges against Pfaff and declined to fill out a sworn statement.
