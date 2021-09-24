LYNDONVILLE — A Danville man facing charges for threatening people in Cabot with a baseball bat and trying to break into their home is also accused of headbutting someone and trying to gouge a man’s eyes out.
Shane Michael Tetreault, 44, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 13 in Caledonia County criminal court in St. Johnsbury to a felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release.
If convicted, Tetreault faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. He is currently being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Trooper Gabriel Schrauf, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 6 an assault was reported at the Cumberland Farms on Broad Street in Lyndonville. Schrauf said the victim reported Tetreault had headbutted him and tried to gouge his eyes out.
The trooper said he met with the victim who was visibly upset and shaking. Schrauf said the victim had multiple cuts on his forehead and his eyes were irritated.
The victim reported he was getting gas at the store when he saw Tetreault with an ex-girlfriend of the victim’s, according to court records. The victim told Schrauf that Tetreault does not like him so he walked over and headbutted him. The trooper said the victim reported Tetreault also poked his fingers into the victim’s eyes and did a scooping motion like he was trying pull his eyes out.
Schrauf said there were red marks on the victim’s eyes where it appeared fingers had been pressed into them.
The victim reported he drove away to stop the assault, according to court records.
Schrauf said Tetreault had conditions of release stating he had a 24-hour curfew and could not engage in violent or threatening behavior.
Those conditions were in place because in November Tetreault pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary into an occupied dwelling, driving under the influence for the third or subsequent time and impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal threatening and driving with a suspended license. In that case, he faces a maximum sentence of 47 years in prison.
Trooper Jacob Fox, also of the State Police, said in his affidavit on Nov. 21 a single-car crash was reported on Dubray Road in Cabot. Fox said the caller reported there was a vehicle in the ditch with an intoxicated male across the road from her home.
The trooper said the victim called police back to report the male, later identified as Tetreault, was becoming aggressive. He said the victim reported Tetreault had a baseball bat and was walking toward her. Fox said the victim reported she and her partner had to run into their home and lock the doors.
The trooper said Tetreault was found on the ground near his vehicle. He said Tetreault got up and starting pacing and pointing in the trooper’s face.
Fox said he and another trooper attempted to take Tetreault into custody and Tetreault threatened to kill him. He said Tetreault was taken to the ground and continued to resist.
Fox said Tetreault was handcuffed and had his legs restrained because he had been kicking at troopers.
The trooper said he then spoke to the victims who reported seeing the vehicle in the ditch with Tetreault in the driver’s seat. They reported they tried to help Tetreault, but he became agitated and threatened to burn their home down, according to court records.
Fox said one of the victim’s was armed with a gun during the encounter and gave the other victim a gun when they got back into the home to defend themselves.
The trooper said the victims reported Tetreault had come up to the home and tried to open the door on two occasions. He was also looking into their windows, according to court records.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
