CALAIS – Vermont State Police say a Canadian man suffered minor injuries after his tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday on Route 14.
Police said Adam Quigley, 28, of Cowansville, Quebec, was driving north in Calais when the 2018 Peterbuilt truck he was driving went off the edge of the roadway and overturned. Investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Police said Quigley was extracted from the truck by emergency responders and taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while the scene was cleaned up. Police said the truck was totaled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.