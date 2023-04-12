WATERBURY — Vermont State Police say a California man shot and killed himself Saturday at Parro’s Gun Shop and Police Supplies.
According to a news release, the man, whose identify has not been made public, rented a gun at the Waterbury store and was using the firing range. Police said after about 40 minutes of shooting, the 24-year-old shot himself. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras, according to the release.
