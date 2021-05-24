BARRE — A Calais teenager is accused of cutting someone dozens of times and biting them.
Renee C. Robert, 19, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, Robert faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. She was released to the custody of her mother, Susan McGrory.
Trooper Benjamin Goodwin, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit an assault was reported Friday in Calais involving Robert and an 18-year-old male. Goodwin said he was told by dispatch a knife was involved in the incident.
The trooper said he spoke to the victim who reported Robert had attacked him with a knife. He said the victim had about three dozen superficial cuts on his chest, another dozen on his back, four on his leg and a bruise mark on his right side that appeared to have been caused by a bite. Goodwin said some of the cuts broke the skin while others caused bruising.
The victim told the trooper he and Robert were kissing at her home when she got up and returned with a knife, according to court records. Goodwin said the victim reported Robert started “scraping me up and shouting” and he didn’t want to get stabbed so he got out of the house.
Goodwin said the victim reported Robert followed him outside and told him she could stab him right then. The victim told Goodwin he went back inside because he didn’t want to be stabbed and she continued to slash and bite him.
Robert told the victim she would kill his family if he told anyone, according to court records. Goodwin said the victim reported Robert had taken the keys to his vehicle and his cellphone so he fled her home after finding a bicycle to ride.
Goodwin said he went to Robert’s home to speak to her and she was lying in her bed with a hatchet next to her. The trooper said there was a second, smaller hatchet a few feet away from the entrance to the home. Goodwin said this smaller hatchet is believed to be the weapon used on the victim.
He said Robert told police she didn’t know what they were talking about, when asked about the assault. Goodwin said she reported she had seen the cuts on the victim, but denied causing them. She also denied biting the victim, according to court records.
