BARRE — A Calais man is accused of pointing a gun at someone’s head.
Marshall Hartman, 21, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct and criminal threatening. If convicted, Hartman faces a maximum sentence of 7 years and 8 months in prison. He was released on conditions including not to possess any firearms or dangerous or deadly weapons.
Trooper Jacob Fox, of the Vermont State Police (VSP), said in his affidavit a suspicious male was reported on Route 14 in Calais on Sept. 30. Fox said the caller reported a male had a gun and was trying to jump into traffic.
The trooper said he met with an off-duty Hardwick police officer who reported a male, later identified as Hartman, had jumped in front of the officer’s vehicle. Fox said the officer nearly hit Hartman and tried to detain him, but Hartman ran off into the woods.
The trooper said he then spoke to a line worker who was working on the utility poles in the area. Fox said the worker reported he saw Hartman pull into Hartman’s driveway in an erratic manner.
The victim reported Hartman had nearly run someone off the road, according to court records.
He told Fox that Hartman appeared intoxicated so he went to help Hartman out. The victim reported Hartman ran into the road multiple times.
Fox said the victim reported he tried to calm Hartman down, and Hartman hit and kicked him a few times. The victim said Hartman then pulled out a .40 caliber handgun and pointed it at the victim’s head, according to court records.
Fox said the victim reported Hartman told him, “I’m going to shoot you and bury you in the sand pit.” The trooper noted there is such a pit behind Hartman’s home.
The victim told Fox that Hartman reported he has other guns and “enough ammo to last the night” and “when the cops get here, I’m gonna blast everybody.”
Fox said he then spoke to members of Hartman’s family who reported Hartman was having a difficult time dealing with the death of his father five years ago. and Hartman had been drinking. Fox said the family members reported Hartman had passed out after drinking.
Fox said he spoke to Hartman on Oct. 4, but Hartman refused to say anything without a lawyer present.
