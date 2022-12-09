EAST MONTPELIER — Vermont State Police say a Cabot man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in East Montpelier.
Police said Kyle Hartman, 33, was driving north on Route 14 when he crossed the southbound lane, drove off the roadway and struck a tree. The crash was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Hartman was pronounced dead at the scene.
