WILLIAMSTOWN – Vermont State Police say a Williamstown man overdosed and died after buying fentanyl from a Berlin man.
Police said Jason Perusse, 40, was found dead in a home on Martin Road on Sept. 12. An investigation showed Perusse had overdosed on fentanyl he had bought from Joseph Lupin, 38, according to police.
Police said Lupin is currently incarcerated in Massachusetts on charges for trafficking in cocaine, possession of heroin and conspiracy to violate drug laws. An arrest warrant has been issues for Lupin and he is expected to be arraigned on a felony count of selling drugs with death resulting when he is brought back to Vermont.
