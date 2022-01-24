BARRE — A Berlin man is accused of selling someone drugs who later overdosed and died.
Joseph Wayne Lupien, 39, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. If convicted, Lupien faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He was ordered held on $25,000 bail.
Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 12, 2020, a family member of Jason Perusse, 40, called 911 to report Perusse had been found unresponsive in a camper in Williamstown. Merriam said Perusse was found face down, was stiff to the touch and appeared to have overdosed. The detective said emergency responders went to the scene and Perusse was pronounced dead.
Merriam said there were syringes inside the camper as well as other drug paraphernalia. He said investigators found glassine bags with “iron2man” and “PASSION” stamped on them in blue ink.
The detective said family members reported Perusse had been addicted to various drugs over the past eight years. He said family members became concerned for Perusse when they couldn’t get a hold of him and had to rip open part of the locked camper to check on him. Merriam said that’s when they discovered Perusse had overdosed.
The detective said a witness called police to report he was with Perusse before the overdose. Merriam said the witness reported Perusse had called Lupien looking for crack cocaine and heroin. The witness told police he and Perusse went to Barre and met up with Lupien, according to court records.
Merriam said the witness reported Perusse got into Lupien’s truck and then returned with drugs. The witness told police Perusse told him the heroin contained fentanyl and something to effect of, “Don’t worry, I’ve taken four of these at once,” according to court records.
Merriam said a check of Perusse’s cellphone showed he had been in contact with Lupien via Facebook Messenger the day before he was discovered dead.
The detective said the contents of glassine bags stamped “PASSION” were sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for analysis and contained fentanyl and the narcotic tramadol. He said Perusse’s death was ruled an accidental overdose on cocaine and fentanyl.
Merriam said Lupien was found with cocaine and heroin on Sept. 23, 2020, in Massachusetts.
The detective said he spoke with Lupien who denied selling drugs to Perusse.
