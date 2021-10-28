BARRE — A Granite City woman is accused of dumping a sickly dog on the side of the road.
Elizabeth Duprey, 31, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.
If convicted, Duprey faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison. She was released on her own recognizance.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 12 he received a report of an animal problem from the Central Vermont Humane Society. Velasquez said Erika Holm, the humane society’s director of operations, reported an abandoned dog was found on Clark Road in East Montpelier the previous day.
The trooper said Holm reported Duprey had tried to surrender a black Labrador retriever named Bella to the humane society. He said paperwork was starting to be filled out for the dog to be euthanized when it was discovered Duprey was not the dog’s owner.
Velasquez said Duprey was told the owner needed to be present, otherwise the humane society could not take possession of the dog. He said Duprey then left with the dog.
The trooper said later that day an employee of the humane society located Bella on the side of Clark Road, about a mile away from the humane society. He said the 14-year-old dog was in poor health and needed to be euthanized soon.
Velasquez said he spoke to Duprey on Sept. 19 and she admitted to taking the dog to the humane society. He said Duprey reported the humane society wouldn’t take the dog from her so she returned the dog to its home.
Velasquez said Duprey gave him the names of the dog’s owners. He said one owner reported she didn’t know where the dog had gone. The other owner said she knew Duprey had taken the dog because Duprey had sent her a message saying Duprey would be taking the dog to a farm, according to court records.
The affidavit doesn’t say if or when the dog was euthanized.
