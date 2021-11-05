CHELSEA — A Barre Town man is accused of fleeing from police with children inside the vehicle.
Peter Pinsonneault, 20, pleaded not guilty Friday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to a felony count of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of gross negligent operation, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license. If convicted, Pinsonneault faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was released on conditions which include barring him from driving a motor vehicle.
The outcome of Pinsonneault’s case might not be made public. Pinsonneault’s attorney, Michael Shane, moved to have his client treated as a youthful offender, where the proceedings are confidential. Orange County State’s Attorney Dickson Corbett did not object to the oral motion at Friday’s hearing.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Thursday someone called police to report Pinsonneault had tried to run them off the road on Route 110 in Washington. He said Pinsonneault reportedly was driving a dark colored Volvo with a temporary registration.
Pennoyer said troopers responded to the area when the caller called back to report he had just passed Pinsonneault on Route 110 and Pinsonneault and another person threw rocks at the caller’s car. The trooper said the caller reported he had seen Pinsonneault’s vehicle parked at a home on Donna Lane in Washington.
Pennoyer said he parked at the intersection of Route 110 and Donna Lane and saw a blue Volvo driving on Donna Lane without its headlights on. The trooper noted it was dark out at the time. He said he also knew Pinsonneault has a suspended driver’s license.
He said he tried to pull the vehicle over on Route 110, but it accelerated away at a high rate of speed. The trooper estimated Pinsonneault was driving about 80 mph in the 50 mph zone. He said he disengaged from the chase and instead went to Pinsonneault’s home on East Barre Road.
Pennoyer said he found the Volvo in the driveway and despite it being cold outside the hood of the car still was warm. He said he located Pinsonneault who told him he had been drinking for several hours and hadn’t been driving. The trooper noted Pinsonneault was with four other people, including a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy. He said the group was glancing nervously at each other when questioned by police.
Pennoyer said one of the group asked to speak to the trooper away from the others. He said this person reported Pinsonneault had been driving and had sped away from Pennoyer when all five of them were in the Volvo. The trooper noted the person pointed out where Pennoyer had activated his blue lights when the chase started though the trooper had not disclosed that information.
He said another member of the group also confirmed Pinsonneault had been driving and estimated the Volvo’s speed had reached 120 mph at one point when Pinsonneault was fleeing from police.
The trooper said he did not interview the boys who were with Pinsonneault because their parents weren’t present.
Pennoyer said Pinsonneault continued to deny driving and said one of the other members of the group could have taken his vehicle. He said Pinsonneault gave a breath sample which showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.039%.
