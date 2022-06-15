BARRE — A Granite City teenager facing charges for allegedly shooting at someone with a pellet gun is now accused of holding a Twinfield Union School student against her will on multiple occasions.
Devin Hallock, 19, pleaded not guilty by phone Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Hallock faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison. He was released on conditions including no contact with the victim nor to enter onto the property of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union. That includes Twinfield, which is a part of that school district.
Trooper Jonathan Prack, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on June 13 he received a report about a possible kidnapping at Twinfield. Prack said a school counselor reported multiple students said the victim, a 17-year-old student, may have been forced into Hallock’s vehicle.
The trooper said police contacted the victim’s father who reported he was taking the victim to school, and she wasn’t in any danger. Prack said the father later contacted him because the father had concerns about threats Hallock had made to the victim and her friends.
Prack said he then interviewed the victim. He said she reported on June 12 she went camping with friends and Hallock was supposed to attend but didn’t. She told the trooper Hallock had become angry with her before she left.
Prack said the victim reported at about 1 a.m. a friend woke her up and told her people were running towards their tent. She reported Hallock opened the tent and started yelling at her, according to court records. Prack said the victim reported she left with Hallock to diffuse the situation, but not before he threatened one of her friends and threw the friend’s shoes into a pond. Prack said Hallock threatened to slap the friend in the face and destroy her car.
The victim reported there have been multiple occasions during the past four months where Hallock has held her against her will, according to court records. Prack said the victim reported Hallock would lock her in her room for weeks with no phone. He said she reported Hallock would not let her attend school or work and would follow her everywhere she went.
Prack said the victim reported at one point Hallock pulled out a handgun and held it against his head. Hallock told the victim he would kill himself if she left him, according to court records.
Prack said he then spoke with Hallock who reported the victim’s friends made up a story about him kidnapping the victim because they don’t like him. The trooper said Hallock admitted to throwing the friend’s shoes in the water after finding the victim camping.
Hallock is accused of violating his conditions of release by possessing the handgun and by violating his court-ordered curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
He has conditions in place because in February he pleaded not guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated disorderly conduct and giving false information to police.
Officer Michael Reale, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit for that case on Dec. 15 a witness flagged Reale down and told him he had seen a male point a gun at another male. Reale said the witness pointed out the victim who was on Keith Avenue.
The officer said he was then told by dispatch that a crash had just been reported on Keith Avenue where one driver pointed a gun at the other driver and fled the scene. Reale said he reported back he was already at the scene.
He said the victim reported Hallock had pointed the gun at him. The victim reported Hallock had pointed a pellet rifle at him and shot it past him, according to court records.
Reale said the victim reported he had a machete in his vehicle. The officer said the victim reported Hallock had walked toward him and looked like he wanted to fight, so the victim brandished his weapon. Reale said the victim reported Hallock then ran back to his vehicle, got the rifle, pointed it at the victim’s head and shot it past him.
The officer said the victim reported he had let a female Hallock was with use his cellphone, and he didn’t think Hallock liked that. Reale said the victim later reported the female had sent messages to Hallock telling him the victim had kidnapped the female and Hallock believed her.
After the incident with the rifle, the victim reported he followed Hallock because the group Hallock was with still had his phone, and Hallock backed his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle and sped off, according to court records.
Reale said the witness reported while Hallock had the rifle Hallock had run up to the victim and said, “Do you want to die?”
The officer said he spoke with Hallock who reported he had been home all day. He said Hallock reported he didn’t know why he was said to have been involved in an incident involving a rifle.
Reale said police later spoke to the owner of the vehicle Hallock had been using. He said this witness reported Hallock told him the victim had been swinging a machete so he shot at the victim with his rifle in self-defense.
The witness reported Hallock also admitted to hitting the victim’s car with the witness’ car, according to court records. Reale said the witness reported Hallock had dropped the gun off at a family member’s home in Williamstown.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
