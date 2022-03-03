BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls.
Noel DeJesus, 22, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of sexual assault, a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct and a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint. If convicted, DeJesus faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Detective Sgt. Drew Cota, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit in July 2019 the Washington County Unit for Special Investigations received a report from the Department for Children and Families stating a 16-year-old girl had gone to Central Vermont Medical Center asking for a sexual assault examination because she had been assaulted the night before.
The victim told a nurse she had been left alone in a pool with a male she did not know, according to court records. Cota said the victim reported the male had pinned her against the wall of the pool against her will and molested and sexually assaulted her.
The detective said the victim was interviewed at OUR House in Barre where she reported she had gone to a restaurant with friends when they ran into people, including the male, who had graduated a few years before. The victim told investigators the group then went to someone’s home in Barre where the assault took place after the male, later identified as DeJesus, was picked up and joined them.
Cota said the victim reported DeJesus pushed her head under the water so she couldn’t get away. She reported she told DeJesus to stop and tried to get away, according to court records. Cota said the victim reported the assault stopped after she hit him in the groin.
The detective said the victim reported DeJesus had also briefly groped her on the car ride to the home in Barre after he was picked up.
Cota said he received messages between the victim and a friend where they talked about the assault shortly after it occurred.
The investigation revealed DeJesus had sexually assaulted another girl at the same party, according to court records.
Cota said a 17-year-old girl reported she also had been sexually assaulted by DeJesus.
The detective said he spoke with this victim who reported she had stayed out of the pool because she was uncomfortable with DeJesus and how he was treating the other girls.
Cota said the victim reported DeJesus approached her and asked her to go for a walk in the woods. The victim reported she could smell alcohol coming off of him, according to court records.
Cota said the victim reported DeJesus started touching her in the woods and the touching continued even though she told him to stop. The victim told investigators DeJesus then sexually assaulted her and at one point had grabbed her by the throat.
Cota said the victim reported she went to a doctor the next day to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases. She told investigators she had sent text messages to DeJesus telling him she didn’t want to talk to him anymore.
Cota said in the messages he received, a friend of both victims confronted DeJesus about the assaults, and he said he had gotten consent from them, “before during and after” the incidents.
Cota said he made multiple attempts to contact and locate DeJesus to discuss the alleged assaults, but was unsuccessful. A warrant was issued for DeJesus’ arrest.
One of the victims told investigators DeJesus was in the military, and she was reluctant to talk about the assault because she didn’t want to ruin his life. In court Monday, Robert Kaplan, DeJesus’ attorney, said DeJesus was in the military and living in Washington State. Kaplan said his client wasn’t aware of the warrant when he was arrested. Kaplan said DeJesus posted bail and appeared at the courthouse in Barre on Monday. Kaplan said DeJesus is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Washington. He said DeJesus has since “been separated from the military” and plans to stay in Vermont while this case is pending.
