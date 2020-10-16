BARRE — Granite City man is accused of setting a Middlesex home on fire.
Tyler E. Durfee, 31, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree arson and misdemeanor counts of giving false information to law enforcement and setting fires. If convicted, Durfee faces a maximum sentence of 11 years and 60 days in prison. He was released on conditions.
Detective Sgt. Todd Ambroz, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a fire was reported on Garand Hill Road in July 2019. Ambroz said he spoke to one of the homeowners who reported hearing something in the garage. She reported the light in the garage was on, meaning someone was in there because they tripped the light’s motion sensor.
Ambroz said the victim reported going into the garage and seeing someone had piled newspapers and other paper in a utility room and set it on fire. She told Ambroz the fire was starting to spread so she beat on it with a leaf rake to put out the flames. The victim them called 911.
Ambroz said the fire was put out quickly so damage was minimal. He said the arsonist had also sprayed WD-40 on the floor and other items in the garage.
Ambroz said he put out a news release seeking information about the fire and a witness reported seeing a male walk toward the home and not return. He said another witness reported picking up the male when he was walking back to Montpelier and dropped him off downtown.
Ambroz said he obtained surveillance footage from a bank that was near where the male had been dropped off. He said he issued another news release, this time with a photo taken from the footage, and multiple people reported the person in the picture was Durfee. Ambroz said Durfee’s mother also identified him in the photo.
Ambroz said he later located Durfee, who denied setting the fire. He told Ambroz he had spoken to a friend on Facebook about meeting up at Hubbard Park on the day the fire was set and had gotten lost on his way there, which is why he got a ride back into the city.
Ambroz said he was later told by a witness that Durfee had worked with her cleaning houses and one of houses he cleaned was the one on Garand Hill Road.
Ambroz said he obtained a search warrant for Durfee’s Facebook account and there was no conversation between Durfee and a friend about going to Hubbard Park.
